Karnataka plans to become global player in AVGC: Minister

Published - August 19, 2024 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Priyank Kharge | Photo Credit: File photo

The State government has embarked on a comprehensive plan to establish Karnataka as a global hub for animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC), said IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday.

The State’s initiative, the Karnataka Information Technology Venture Capital Fund (KITVEN Fund 4), was expected to support start-ups and SMEs in the AVGC-XR (extended reality) sector, said the Minister.

Skill training

In addition to that, the IT-BT Department, through Skill Advisory Council, was in the process of equipping the workforce with the necessary skills and training on emerging technologies to grow AVGC-XR sector in the State.

According to Mr. Kharge, the government was also planning an AVGC-XR Park and Gaming Centre of Excellence (CoE), which will serve as the epicentre for innovation, research, and development in the gaming sector.

The CoE would offer incubation support, mentorship, common instrumentation facilities, virtual production houses, and would host regular events like hackathons, game jams, and industry conferences, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ekroop Caur, IT-BT Secretary, said: “The global market for animation and visual effects is anticipated to reach around $282.3 billion by FY 2026, while the gaming market is expected to expand to $314.4 billion. Karnataka is set to play a significant role in this expansion, contributing greatly to India’s growing AVGC sector.“

Bengaluru GAFX

The State government, in collaboration with the Association of Bangalore Animation Industry (ABAI), will organise Bengaluru GAFX (GAVE 2025), a three-day event AVGC exposition scheduled between February 27 and March 1, 2025. The theme for GAFX 2025 would be “Imagination Next”, said the Minister at a curtain raiser of the expo.

Sharath Bachegowda, chairman of KEONICS, said the State’s “Beyond Bengaluru” push aimed to proliferate digital economy growth in clusters such as Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi, Mysuru, and Mangaluru. “Each cluster focuses on specific domains. Mysuru is emerging as a cybersecurity hub, Mangaluru a fintech hub, and Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi becoming a centre for AI, ML, IoT, and advanced manufacturing,“ Mr. Bachegowda added.

