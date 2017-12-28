State plans temporary townships at Shravanabelagola

Karnataka government is offering shelter for devotees visiting Shravanabelagola, a major pilgrimage centre, during the anointment of Gomateshwara statue atop Vindhyagiri – Mahamastakabhisheka by spending a whopping ₹75 crore.

As the temporary townships are planned to accommodate 26,000 people, the per capita expenditure is close to ₹28,846. Given the fact the event is scheduled for 19 days between February 7 and February 26, the amount spent on an individual per day is little more than ₹1,500. Except for monks, nobody will stay longer in the townships.

The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited has taken up construction of 12 townships, each dedicated to particular group of visitors. The Jain Mutt, the organiser of Mahamastakabhisheka, has sought the government to provide shelter for 19,500 visitors, including monks who come from different places. Besides them, the government has to provide accommodation for police personnel, government officials, VIP guests, volunteers and media people.

Along with the townships, the government officials are looking for community halls, public buildings to accommodate government officials.

“The temporary townships are coming up beautifully, with all necessary facilities. No other event attracting huge crowds has ever got such good infrastructure facilities,” said B.N. Varaprasad Reddy, a special officer of the event.

Thyagi Nagar, a special township for Jain monks, is ready to invite the guests. The township accommodates about 2,000 people including nearly 500 monks.

“It was a challenge for us to make arrangements for the monks, who have a highly disciplined lifestyle. We have built a temple for them and a hall where they gather for daily prayers”, he said.

Kalasa Nagar is for devotees who get an opportunity to take part in anointment of the statue. Here, the devotees can stay with their family members in the two-bedroom or three-bedroom houses. The townships are coming up on farm lands, acquired temporarily, in villages close to Shravanabelagola. The landowners have been paid compensation for crops. “As much as 50% of the township works has been completed,” the officer added.