GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka plans preferential public procurement policy to fuel growth of start-ups under ‘Beyond Bengaluru’

December 16, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge | Photo Credit:

Karnataka plans to formulate a preferential public procurement policy to help local start-ups, said IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge in Belagavi on Saturday.

He was speaking at ‘Techceleration 2023’, an event organised by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission to showcase the State’s thriving IT, ESDM, and S&T sectors in the Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi Cluster.

“Along with our sector-specific ease of doing business initiatives, we are trying to develop a preferential public procurement policy that ensures government support for start-ups with unique intellectual property registered with our start-up cell and if invested and engaged in ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative of the Government of Karnataka,“ the Minister said.

State, first customer

For such start-ups, the State government would also become the first customer. “This is a government policy that ensures that your products and services with unique IP can be procured by the government,” he added. He said the government understood the journey of entrepreneurs because the government was here to listen, learn, and adapt to meet the needs of the State’s dynamic startup ecosystem.

Through this policy, the government was committed to supporting start-ups which were willing to go beyond Bengaluru and deadline for submission of the application would be extended till January 5, 2024, he added.

Commenting on market potential and opportunities for additional job creation in the State, Mr. Kharge said, “We understand that in America, there is a requirement for one million chip designers in the next five years, and we think in India, Karnataka has the potential to address this challenge. Our human resource is highly agile.”

Related Topics

Karnataka / startups

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.