Karnataka planning to have Board of Governors in government engineering colleges

December 07, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) model, the State government is planning to institute ‘Board of Governors (BoG)’ in government engineering colleges in the State. It is proposed to nominate 10 to 15 subject experts to the Board, once the proposal is approved, from the next academic year. Presently, University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), Bengaluru has a BoG.

During an interaction with the press on Wednesday, Higher Education minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan said, “The BoG will be packed with experts from industries, corporate sector, alumni, and academia, and we believe this will increase the quality of technical education”.

The ‘Karnataka State Public Higher Education Institutions Bill-2022’ that will replace the Karnataka State Universities Act is likely to be placed before the upcoming Legislature session, which will be held in Belagavi from December 19. The Higher Education Minister met the officials of the Law Department on Tuesday to discuss the Bill.

The Minister admitted technical glitches in the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) and he said that there were some teething problems and assured that they will be resolved soon. “By introducing UUCMS, the government has not taken away the autonomy of the universities. UUCMS has indeed helped the universities to conduct exams and announce results on time. Some universities have implemented it 100% and some will take a few more months.”

Funds released to Kannada University

Following the launch of an indefinite strike by research scholars at Kannada University, Hampi, over non-payment of fellowship from Sunday, the State government has released funds. Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary for Higher Education said, “The government has released around ₹4 crore fellowship amount for the research scholars of Kannada University, Hampi. Due to the shortage of funds, there was a delay in fellowship amount being released. Higher Education Department has released ₹1.5 crore and the rest of the amount by the Social Welfare Department and Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board. The University will release the amount to the students shortly,” she said.