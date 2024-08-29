Karnataka pitches to 16th Finance Commission changes in criteria for calculating quantum of devolution of funds from Centre to States

Pitching for changes in the criteria for calculating the quantum of devolution of funds from the Centre to States, Karnataka strongly advocated addition of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the efficiency criterion and changes to the Constitution to make cesses/surcharges also part of divisible pool, besides seeking an increased share for the States from the Central pool.

The Congress Government in the State, which has been raising the Centre-State financial issues for over a year now, sought higher weightage for the “efficiency criteria over the equity criteria” in its presentation before the 16th Finance Commission panel on Thursday. While equity criteria has income distribution, population, and area among others, the efficiency criteria has demographic performance and tax collection effort. Karnataka has sought inclusion of the State’s contribution to the GDP in the efficiency criteria while deciding on devolution of funds to States.

“Karnataka has sought a greater weightage for efficiency in addition to fiscal capacity that is measured by per capita income differences,” chairperson of 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya, who met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier, told presspersons. “A large part of the pitch by the State government is that balance between equity and efficiency should be rejigged.Karnataka has suggested reduction of the weightage of equity for fiscal capacity that was 45 percentage points in the previous Finance Commission to 25 percentage points.”

He acknowledged that Karnataka’s views are different from the views of other States. “Discussions were friendly. We understand the spirit behind Karnataka’s submission. We are still early in the process of consultation and final decisions are quite far away,” he said. Karnataka is the fifth State to be visited by the commission.

On cess and surcharge

The State has also urged the Finance Commission to recommend amendments to the Constitution to ensure cesses and surcharges imposed by the Centre to have specific purpose and for a specific period of time. It has also recommended to the Centre to share the cesses/ surcharges with the States by considering it to be part of divisible pool.

“At this stage, it is very difficult to give the view of the commission. Work is still ongoing,” said Mr. Panagariya, adding that the commission had “an open mind and nothing is off the table”. He, however, pointed out that the rationale behind the cesses/surcharges was to allow the Centre to raise revenues quickly in case of emergency such as war. “Past Finance Commissions have also been urged to take a view but they have not recommended for the precise reasons (to provide flexibility to Centre).”

What CM said

Earlier, exuding confidence that the commission will provide fair and transparent recommendations, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the commission has to note the efficiency of the States. “Though Karnataka’s population is 5% of country’s population, it contributes 8.4% to the GDP and stands second in the country. However, it receives back just 15 paise for every rupee contributed to the country’s tax revenue. The State has lost ₹79,770 crore in the period between 2021-2026 as 15th Finance Commission reduced its share from 4.713% to 3.647%, and it did not get ₹11,495 crore grant. There has been imbalance in devolution of funds to Karnataka when compared to others States,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He also estimated that Karnataka lost about ₹53,359 crore between 2017 and 2024 from what it could have got had the cess/surcharges been part of divisible pool. Reiterating the Karnataka’s commitment to assist financially weaker States, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “But it should not put its own people in trouble and affect financial stability of the State.”

