Karnataka: Pitched against Yogeshwar, JD(S) weighs options carefully for Channapatna

With the five-time former legislator and former BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar joining the Congress on Wednesday, the pressure is now on the Janata Dal (Secular) to name the NDA candidate for Channapatna Assembly constituency.

With Mr. Yogeshwar’s exit, the battleline seems to be clearly drawn between the Congress and the NDA, and the straight fight is expected to be intense. While the JD(S) is under pressure to field Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, a final announcement is yet to be made. On Wednesday, Mr. Kumaraswamy held long meetings with JD(S) functionaries from Channapatna, but was unable to arrive at a decision.

Meeting postponed

The JD(S) sources said the party is still evaluating its strategies and the situation is still “fluid.” Mr. Nikhil, who lost two elections in 2019 and 2023, is believed to be wary of contesting the bypolls, considering the developments.

A scheduled meeting with BJP leaders on Wednesday evening was postponed while the JD(S) has called a meeting of core committee members, legislators, party leaders and office-bearers on Thursday where the issue will be discussed. The candidate is likely to be announced after the meeting. “While Mr. Nikhil remains a strong contender, the party is still weighing options,” another JD(S) source said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nikhil told presspersons in Bengaluru that he would be happy if a party worker wins from Channapatna. “I have never said I will contest. I want NDA to announce the candidate. If an ordinary party worker gets power, it is like Nikhil getting power.”

Blitzkrieg expected

A BJP source said that the JD(S) is worried about the blitzkrieg that could be unleashed in Channapatna by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh, the former Bengaluru Rural MP. The brothers believe Mr. Kumaraswamy played a key role in the defeat of Congress candidates in Old Mysore region, including Mr. Suresh. “Together, Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Yogeshwar look formidable. The JD(S) is planning the move carefully before they decide on Mr. Nikhil, who has already lost two poll battles,” said a source.

The source said that Mr. Yogeshwar’s exit is a loss to the BJP since it lost an important Vokkaliga face in Ramanagara district and will also lose its voter base in Channapatna.