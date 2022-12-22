Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission submits interim report

December 22, 2022 11:56 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission submitted its interim report to the State Government. Commission Chairman and former Minister Jayaprakash Hegde submitted the report to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 22.

The report was eagerly awaited as several communities among OBCs in Karnataka are seeking an increase in their reservation quota. The timing of the submission of the interim report is interesting as it has come just on the day when the Panchamasali sub-sect of Lingayats is planning to organise a rally seeking an increase in reservation quota.

Also, the report has come just ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023. This has attracted scrutiny of the moves of the government as several communities, including the Panchamasalis, Vokkaligas and Marathas, have sought an increase in reservation quota.

The Chief Minister has been maintaining that an appropriate decision on their demands would be taken based on the report of the Commission.