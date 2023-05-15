May 15, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Bengaluru

After a massive victory in the elections to the Legislative Assembly in Karnataka, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become the Chief Minister of the State, is celebrating his birthday on May 15.

“The party numbers (135 seats) is my birthday gift.” said Mr Shivakumar, who turned 62. He was born on May 15, 1962. “Despite all harassment by the IT and ED of the double engine government, people of Karnataka have given a gift of 135 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. What more do I need?”

Mr Shivakumar won with a margin of more than one lakh votes in Kanakapura constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply to a question, the KPCC president said, “I don’t know whether I will go to Delhi. I have small rituals in my house, since today is my birthday. I will go to the temple and seek blessings.”

He added, “Whether the party high command gives a birthday gift or not, whatever job I had to do, I have done. The party observers have sought the opinion of the newly-elected MLAs.”

On May 14, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a one-line resolution authorising the AICC president to appoint the new leader of the CLP, who will be the Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also staking a claim to the post.

ADVERTISEMENT