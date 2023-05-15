ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka people have given gift of 135 seats, says KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on birthday

May 15, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The chief ministerial aspirant said, “Whether the party high command gives a birthday gift or not, whatever job I had to do, I have done. The party observers have sought the opinion of the newly-elected MLAs”

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar offers a slice of cake to former CM Siddaramaiah after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2023. To his left is Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.

After a massive victory in the elections to the Legislative Assembly in Karnataka, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become the Chief Minister of the State, is celebrating his birthday on May 15.

“The party numbers (135 seats) is my birthday gift.” said Mr Shivakumar, who turned 62. He was born on May 15, 1962. “Despite all harassment by the IT and ED of the double engine government, people of Karnataka have given a gift of 135 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. What more do I need?”

Mr Shivakumar won with a margin of more than one lakh votes in Kanakapura constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply to a question, the KPCC president said, “I don’t know whether I will go to Delhi. I have small rituals in my house, since today is my birthday. I will go to the temple and seek blessings.”

He added, “Whether the party high command gives a birthday gift or not, whatever job I had to do, I have done. The party observers have sought the opinion of the newly-elected MLAs.”

On May 14, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a one-line resolution authorising the AICC president to appoint the new leader of the CLP, who will be the Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also staking a claim to the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US