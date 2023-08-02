HamberMenu
Karnataka: Passengers experience electric shock as live wire falls on bus near Sagar

August 02, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

Passengers of a private bus experienced shock as the vehicle came into contact with a live wire after hitting an electric pole near Sagar on August 2.

The bus was heading to Sagar from Sigandur when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended hitting an electric pole near Genasina Kuni village.

The pole got damaged and the electric wire fell on the vehicle. A majority of the passengers were students. They experienced shock, and two of them fell unconscious. They were taken to a government hospital in Sagar. 

Following the advice of doctors, the two passengers have been shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. One of the girls, admitted to the hospital, told the media that she experienced shock when the wire fell on the bus.

