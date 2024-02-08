Karnataka: Over 20,000 people turn up with 12,372 petitions at CM’s second Janaspandana

February 08, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The second edition of the State-level Janaspandana, a public grievance redressal programme held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Thursday, evoked massive response with over 20,000 people attending it with 12,372 petitions on various grievances.

On-the-spot redressal was provided to 246 petitioners at the event held on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, while the remaining 12,126 petitions have been forwarded to authorities concerned for resolution.

The highest number of grievances were related to the Revenue Department as it received 3,150 petitions while the Housing Department stood second with 1,500 petitions, followed by Women and Child Welfare Department that received 903 petitions.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who attended to the people at the day-long event which stretched past late evening, gave a deadline of one month to the officials concerned to dispose of the remaining petitions.

Onus on local authorities

He instructed Deputy Commissioners and district in charge Secretaries to redress the grievances of petitioners coming under their jurisdiction in a time-bound manner. He put the onus of redressing grievances on the administrative authorities of districts, particularly DCs, CEOs of zilla panchayats, and SPs, while reminding them that people would not come all the way to Bengaluru seeking resolution of their problems if their applications are disposed of locally.

Emphasising on the need to “take the government to the doorsteps of people”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the district in charge Ministers had already held 108 Janaspandana programmes at district- and taluk-levels so far.

Within framework of law

He told the general public that they could bring their petitions to the Janaspandana programme to be chaired by him if they do not get a resolution at taluk and district-level meets. He said that if it is not possible within the legal framework to resolve the issues mentioned in the petitions, then an endorsement with appropriate reasons would be issued to applicants.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that 98% of the petitions received in the first State-level Janaspandana held on November 27, 2023, had been disposed. of. As many as 4,030 applications had been received during the first event.

He also used the occasion to appeal to people not to pay heed to the claims by the BJP that the guarantee schemes of the government would be stopped later. He said the government had taken up such programmes as it believed in Constitutional values.