Karnataka orders uniform fees, allows hike by 10% annually in State-run universities

January 03, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the report submitted by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), the State government has decided to bring uniformity in fees for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and streamline the examination system to be applied equally to all 32 State-run universities. It does not, however, apply to universities teaching professional courses.

A committee of academicians and officers under the chairmanship of Y.S. Sidde Gowda, former V-P of KSHEC, was constituted to prepare a report to ensure uniformity in all the universities under the purview of the Higher Education Department and regulated under the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000. The government order dated October 16, 2023, stated that it has accepted the report.

What it will cost

According to the report, various first-year bachelor degree programmes will cost between ₹11,700 and ₹30,700, ranging from BA to BCA.

The sub-committee headed by Bengaluru City University Vice-Chancellor Lingaraja Gandhi made recommendations on fee hike. It said that fee could be increased by 10% per annum or 20%-25% every two years.

Reasons for hike

Citing reasons for the need for hike, it said that due to lack of accommodation, many universities were paying rent for private building which is high. It also noted that the cost of holding examinations was borne by universities and it has been going up.

The committee noted that the number of students in some unitary universities and new universities is less. Therefore, income from examination fee and other sources is less, while maintenance and other costs is high. Also, big universities are now being divided and their own resources are also diminishing. The demand and need for digitisation is also an expensive proposition, it noted.

The committee also recommended different pay pattern for invigilators depending upon the institutions in A, B, and C category cities. For instance, an exam invigilator in a A category city will get ₹1,000 plus travel allowance, while those in B category will get ₹900, and C category will get ₹800. Currently, it is ₹800 for all invigilators.