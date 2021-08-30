Karnataka orders one week institutional quarantine for visitors from Kerala

BENGALURU

30 August 2021 19:07 IST

COVID-19 test after completing one-week institutional quarantine

Karnataka government has made a week’s institutional quarantine mandatory for all people coming from Kerala in the wake of high COVID-19 positivity rate in the neighbouring State.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok told reporters in Bengaluru on August 30 that the mandatory institutional quarantine norm would apply to all visitors from Kerala, including students.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read Classes for standard 6 to 8 to reopen on September 6

Also, such visitors would have to undergo a COVID-19 test after completing the one-week institutional quarantine, the Minister said.