Karnataka orders one week institutional quarantine for visitors from Kerala

A file photo of authorities checking travellers arriving from Kerala via Bavali checkpost in H.D. Kote, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram
Special Correspondent BENGALURU 30 August 2021 19:07 IST
Updated: 30 August 2021 19:38 IST

COVID-19 test after completing one-week institutional quarantine

 

Karnataka government has made a week’s institutional quarantine mandatory for all people coming from Kerala in the wake of high COVID-19 positivity rate in the neighbouring State.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok told reporters in Bengaluru on August 30 that the mandatory institutional quarantine norm would apply to all visitors from Kerala, including students.

Also, such visitors would have to undergo a COVID-19 test after completing the one-week institutional quarantine, the Minister said.

