Karnataka orders inquiry into COVID deaths in Chamarajanagar

Bengaluru:

03 May 2021 14:52 IST

The Karnataka Government has ordered an inquiry into the death of 23 COVID-19 patients from 9 am on May 2 to 7 am on May 3 at the district hospital of Chamarajanagar.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Managing Director and IAS officer Shivyayogi Kalasad has been appointed as the inquiry officer and he was instructed to submit the probe report to the government in three days, said an order issued by the Revenue Department Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad, who is also the member secretary of the executive committee of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

Advertising

Advertising

“The government has taken this incident seriously and to identify reasons for deaths of 23 COVID-19 patients” at the district hospital of Chamarajanagar, the probe has been ordered, it said and asked the officer to conduct the probe.