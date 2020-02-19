Karnataka Opposition leaders seek suspension of Hubballi police chief

Accusing the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner of acting in an “irresponsible” manner in the case pertaining to sedition charges against three Kashmiri students in Hubballi, members of the Opposition in the Council on Tuesday demanded that he be placed under suspension.

JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti said that although the three students were arrested on Saturday on charges of sedition and attempt to disrupt communal harmony, after a video in which they allegedly raised “pro-Pakistan” slogans went viral, they were later released. “This has created confusion in the minds of people. The police displayed a soft stand against anti-nationals. Action should be initiated against the Police Commissioner at the earliest,” he said.

Opposition leader in the Council S.R. Patil said the incident has disrupted harmony and affected the unity of the nation. “They have raised pro-Pakistan slogans, which is nothing but anti-nationalism. There must be some pressure on the police to go soft on them,” he alleged.

Another Congress leader, Ivan D’Souza, said the flip-flopping by the Police Commissioner regarding the sedition charges had also created confusion among senior police officers and legal experts.

Ruling party leader Kota Srinivas Poojary said the Chief Minister would reply to the issue. Not satisfied with the reply, the Opposition members indulged in a heated debate. Council chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty had to intervene and bring order to the House.