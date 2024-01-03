January 03, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Leader of opposition R. Ashok and his deputy Arvind Bellad, a few legislators and scores of others courted arrest in Hubballi on January 3 while protesting against the arrest of a Hindutva activist in connection with violence post demolition of the Babri masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.

Leading a protest outside Town Police Station in Hubballi against the arrest of Srikanth Poojari for rioting on December 5, 1992, Mr Ashok and other BJP leaders accused the Congress government in Karnataka of taking appeasement politics to the highest level by arresting a ‘Ram bhakt’ (devotee of Lord Ram).

Mr Ashok alleged that while the Congress government was protecting the Mangaluru cooker bomb accused, it was arresting Ram bhakts as it is unable to digest the fact that Ram temple had finally come up in Ayodhya.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to threaten Ram bhakts who were going to various houses to invite people to the inauguration of the Ram temple, the government had issued instructions to the police to arrest Ram bhakts, he alleged.

He demanded suspension of the police officer and threatened to intensify their agitation if the demand was not met.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad criticised the Congress government and said that the rule of the likes of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan had returned to Karnataka under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai, M.R. Patil, MLC Pradeep Shettar too aired the same demand, and alleged that the Congress government is upset over inauguration of the Ram temple.

After the speeches ended, BJP leaders tried to lay siege to the police station, which is when they were detained.

Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said that around 150 persons were detained.

On the demand of BJP leaders for action against the inspector, she said suitable action would be initiated as per the procedure of the department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT