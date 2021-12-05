Karnataka opposes declaring Western Ghats as ‘eco-sensitive zone’

Bengaluru

05 December 2021 01:56 IST

Declaring Western Ghats as ecologically sensitive zone will adversely affect the livelihood of the people in the region and people living in the region are opposed to implementation of the Kasturirangan report, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conveyed to the Centre on Saturday.

At a virtual meeting on implementation of the Kasturirangan Report on Western Ghats, chaired by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Labour Bhupender Yadav, Mr. Bommai presented the State’s stand. He drew the attention of the participants to the State Cabinet deciding to oppose the report. The decision had been taken after exhaustive discussions with people of the Western Ghat region and officials, he said.

“Our Government has taken extreme care to protect the biodiversity of Western Ghats. People of the region have adopted agricultural and horticultural activities in a eco-friendly manner. Priority has been accorded for environment protection under the Forest Protection Act. In this background, bringing one more law that would affect the livelihood of the local people is not appropriate,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Kasturirangan report has been prepared based on the satellite images, but the ground reality is different, Mr. Bommai contended. The Union Minister assured the State that officers from the Union Environment and Forests Department would visit the State before taking any decision, said a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.