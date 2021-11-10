Karnataka officials told to take court cases seriously

In the light of Karnataka High Court taking serious objection to absence of officials during court proceedings in which their presence is required, Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar has issued a circular instructing officials to comply with court direction when their presence is sought or when they are summoned.
In a circular issued on November 9, Mr. Ravikumar instructed officials to give top priority to court cases. In case an official is unable to attend a hearing personally, the government advocate should be informed in advance. Failure to attend a court hearing when summoned will be viewed seriously, according to the circular.