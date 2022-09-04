Karnataka: Odanadi Seva Samsthe seeks security from police citing threat to life

Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe is involved in the rescue and rehabilitation of sexually exploited women and children

Odanadi Seva Samsthe, the Mysuru-based NGO involved in the rescue and rehabilitation of sexually exploited women and children, has sought police protection in view of the alleged threat to its founders K. V. Stanly and Parashuram M. L. arising in the wake of registration of an FIR under POCSO Act against Sri Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and his subsequent arrest.

In its letter seeking security sent to the City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Odanadi Seva Samsthe has cited reports of death threats posed to Odanadi founders Stanly and Parashuram from the supporters of the Seer and the followers of the Mutt, besides the telephone calls they had received from people expressing disappointment with Odanadi over the episode. Hence, Odanadi has sought police protection for K. V. Stanly and Mr. Parashuram individually as well as for their families.

Odanadi has also urged the City Police Commissioner to provide protection to Odanadi’s Girls Home and Rehabilitation Centre – Madilu – and its inmates comprising girl children and staff, besides a gunman for their security.

It may be mentioned here that the victims in the POCSO case registered against Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of the Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga and four others shared their experiences with Odanadi’s counsellors in Mysuru before they were taken to Mysuru District Child Welfare (CWC) Committee for a deposition.