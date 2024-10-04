GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka OBC leaders to meet CM Siddaramaiah on October 7 to press for implementing caste census report

Siddaramaiah said that the caste census and subject of providing internal quota for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would be placed before the State Cabinet for a detailed discussion

Updated - October 04, 2024 06:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Caste census report being submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the Backward Classes Commission headed by Jayaprakash Hegde (second from right) in Bengaluru in February 2024. Also seen is Shivraj Tangadagi, Minister of Backward and Kannada and Culture.

Caste census report being submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the Backward Classes Commission headed by Jayaprakash Hegde (second from right) in Bengaluru in February 2024. Also seen is Shivraj Tangadagi, Minister of Backward and Kannada and Culture. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A delegation led by four former chairpersons of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission — C.S. Dwarakanath, Ravivarma Kumar, H. Kantharaj and Jayaprakash Hegde — will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday (October 7, 2024) to apprise him of the necessity of implementing the Socio-Economic & Educational Survey, known popularly as “caste census”, and other demands of the Other Backward Classes in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Koppal said that the caste census and the subject related to providing internal quota for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would be placed before the State Cabinet for a detailed discussion.

Caste census report is comprehensive, has recommendations for uplifting of all communities: Jayaprakash Hegde

Leaders’ meeting

OBC leaders had held a meeting on Thursday (October 3, 2024) and discussed the necessity of implementing the caste census report.

Guarantee Implementation Committee chairperson H.M. Revanna on Friday (October 4, 2024) underlined the necessity of implementing the caste census report, which has been strongly opposed by the dominant communities of Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats. The caste census was conducted during the first term of the Siddaramaiah-led government. “The census report is significant to realise benefits in this caste-based system,” Mr. Revanna said.  

Why and how Muslims were given quotas under OBC reservation in Karnataka

Submitted in Feb

The caste census report was submitted to the government in February, 2024, and it was not placed before the State Cabinet apparently fearing backlash just before the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Revanna said the delegation will seek implementation of political reservation for OBCs in local body polls. “There’s been a delay and the matter is in court. It must be set right so that OBC leadership is groomed,” he said.

The other demands of the OBCs include priority for OBC candidates in appointments to various boards and corporations and appointment of a new chairperson for the backward classes commission. OBC leaders have also discussed strategies to support Mr. Siddaramaiah, who belongs to the Kuruba community, following a court-ordered investigation in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. 

Published - October 04, 2024 06:19 pm IST

Karnataka / Bangalore / Caste

