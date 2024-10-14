Karnataka: Now, BJP approaches Governor over withdrawal of cases in Hubballi violence

While the BJP on Monday approached Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to intervene in the Karnataka government’s decision to withdraw cases against those allegedly involved in the attack on the police station in Hubballi, Home Minister G. Parameshwara defended the move stating that cases against farmers, students, and the general public had also been withdrawn along with those named in the Hubballi case.

The BJP leaders, who staged a protest against the government at Freedom Park here, also met the Governor to complain. Later, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok alleged that the Congress had taken the decision “for vote bank politics” and to show that Muslims are backing him when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s position has weakened.

‘Governor will seek explanation’

“The Governor said that he would seek explanation from the government on the decision to withdraw criminal cases,” Mr. Ashok said. The petition seeks the dismissal of the government for alleged failure in maintaining law and order. Several senior leaders, including BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan, took part in the protest.

Mr. Ashok said, responding to the Home Minister’s statement that several other cases had been closed: “This case cannot be compared to those filed against farmers are students.” The government is trying to divert attention from the alleged Valmiki and MUDA corruption scams, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Dr. Parameshwara said: “We have decided to withdraw the cases within the ambit of law. The cases can be withdrawn only if the court agrees. Otherwise they will continue to be heard in the court.” He further said: “As many as 56 cases had come before the Cabinet of which it decided to withdraw 43 cases. Do these cases pertain only on religious minorities? No, there are cases against farmers, students, and general public that have been withdrawn.”

Stating that there are specific procedures to withdraw cases, Dr. Parameshwara explained: “There could be false cases or appropriate sections may not have been invoked. After verification of FIRs, evidence collection and review of each case, cases are brought before the Cabinet sub-committee under the Home Minister. In cases on the Hubballi incident, a petition had been given and discussion on cases filed against so many people were held, based on which the Cabinet decided to withdraw them.” The decision would be conveyed to the court and cases will be withdrawn if the court agrees, he said, adding that they are not withdrawn suo moto.

In BJP-ruled States too

Dr. Parameshwara also said that similar decisions to withdraw the cases had take place during the BJP rule and in BJP-ruled States. “In fact, cases against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were withdrawn while he was the Chief Minister. The decision was not taken blindly nor was individually taken by me or Mr. Siddaramaiah. The BJP is politicising every issue.”

The Chief Minister also defended the Cabinet decision, and pointed out at similar decisions taken during the BJP rule. “The Hubballi case has been considered as false case and hence, it has been withdrawn.” Speaking to reporters at Hubballi in response to the BJP’s protest, he also spoke about the procedures that been followed in withdrawing the cases.