Karnataka nominates officials to Mahadayi joint monitoring team

State asks Goa, Maharashtra to do the same

Following the Supreme Court’s direction to hold a joint inspection of the Mahadayi project on the Karnataka side, the government has nominated irrigation officials for the same.

A joint monitoring team has been mandated by the apex court to ascertain whether Karnataka has diverted Mahadayi waters in violation of the tribunal award. This is in connection with the hydro-electricity project that is part of the Kalasa-Banduri canal project for drinking water. On Friday, Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai had insisted that Karnataka had moved according to the tribunal award and that the State was open to a joint inspection.

Krishnoji Rao, superintending engineer of Malaprabha Left Bank Canal Circle, Navilutheertha, Belagavi district, has been nominated to the joint monitoring team on behalf of Karnataka. Similarly, R.B. Dyamannanavar, superintending engineer, GRBC circle, Hidkal, has been nominated as the nodal officer to coordinate the visit of the monitoring team. The Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources, Rakesh Singh, has asked Maharashtra and Goa to nominate their officials immediately.