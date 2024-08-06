Karnataka: No wind to renewable energy projects after strides from 2016 to 2020

As of May 2024, the total installed capacity of Renewable Energy (RE) in Karnataka stands at 21,990 megawatts (MW) putting the State in the fourth position in the country for installed RE projects. In 2023-24, RE projects with a capacity of 598.04 MW were commissioned in the State.

However, from 2016-17 to 2019-20, over 1,000 MW of renewable energy projects were commissioned every year with solar and wind energy projects leading the way. In 2017-18, projects with a remarkable capacity of 5,120.38 MW were commissioned. Solar energy projects with a capacity of a whopping 3,920 MW and wind energy projects with a capacity of 875 MW were commissioned in the year. But the growth was not sustained in the years that followed.

Although a large part of the capacity commissioned during these years can be attributed to the Pavagada solar park, major strides were also seen in wind, rooftop solar and small hydro projects. While only 4 MW of small hydro project has been commissioned since 2020 till date, there has neither been a consistent growth nor reduction in the capacities of solar and wind projects.

The one category in which the commissioned capacity has increased every year, from 2020 is the rooftop solar category. While 45.83 MW of rooftop solar projects were commissioned in 2020-21, it went up to 77.18 in 2021-22 and 79.57 MW in 2022-23. Despite domestic rooftop solar installations taking a hit due to the implementation of Gruha Jyothi scheme, around 121.82 MW worth rooftop solar systems were commissioned in 2023-24.

“Between 2016-2020, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had fixed a Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) of 6,000 MW for Karnataka. Hence, RE projects, especially solar projects including Pavagada Solar Park, a SECI project and farmer solar plants were commissioned during the time. The State achieved the RPO ahead of the timeline. However, the MNRE did not fix an RPO again the State government also did not rigorously pursue RE projects,” explained a senior official from the Energy Department.

The official mentioned that the government has now started commissioning of more RE projects, including solar, wind and hydro projects. “Work is in process for the expansion of Pavagada Solar Park, another solar park in Madhugiri and addition of solar capacity under different components of the PM-KUSUM scheme,” he said.

Accordingly, the data from KREDL shows that this year, up to June, projects with a capacity of 1,477.01 MW have been commissioned.