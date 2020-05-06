Karnataka

Karnataka: no disconnection till June 30 if electricity bill not paid

Power will not be disconnected till June 30 for consumers who have not paid their electricity bills.

Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that power connections will not be disabled till June 30 for consumers who have not paid their electricity bills.

The Chief Minister made it clear that such a relief would apply to power consumers of all categories.

In addition to this, he also announced that certain incentives would be provided to those paying their electricity bills on time and also in advance.

Also, there will be reduction in the interest amount for the delayed payment. Without going into the details, he said an opportunity will be provided for the payment of balance bill amount in instalments.

