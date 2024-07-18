Karnataka: Next meeting of Cabinet will decide on draft Bill on jobs to locals, says Siddaramaiah

A day after putting on hold a draft Bill cleared by the Cabinet that promised job reservation for locals in private sector companies, following uproar by industry leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that a decision regarding the Bill would be taken at the next meeting of the State Cabinet.

After full discussion

Clarifying on the status of the draft Bill, Mr. Siddaramaiah explained that discussion on it had remained inconclusive at the previous meeting of the State Cabinet. This had created confusion, resulting in temporarily withholding the draft Bill, he said. “I told them to fully discuss the issue and decide on it in the next Cabinet,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The draft of Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, that is being debated mandates that private establishments appoint local people in 50% of management positions and 70% of non-management positions. The government put the draft Bill in abeyance within a day of announcing it, following concerns expressed by industry leaders and trade bodies.

Industry reactions

Industry leaders had argued that while it is important to provide jobs to locals, a policy of this kind would affect the State’s leading position in technology. Industry bodies such as NASSCOM and FKCCI besides industry leaders, including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Mohandas Pai, had raised objections to the draft Bill.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok ridiculed the Chief Minister for the government’s uncertain stand. In a social media post, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra described the temporary withholding of draft Bill as “an insult to the people of Karnataka”.

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Bengaluru, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president T.A. Narayana Gowda, who led a campaign across the State on July 1 demanding reservation for Kannadigas in jobs, came down heavily on the government. “The government has buckled under the blackmail of the corporate firms. This is a betrayal of the cause of Kannadigas,” he said.

“The State government is elected by crores of Kannadigas and not by a few businessmen opposing the Bill. The government is duty-bound to stand with the common people and not the corporate lobby. But sadly, the government has buckled under their pressure,” he said.

“The last two times when we met Mr. Siddaramaiah over the issue, he had assured us that he would make no compromise. However, he has backtracked on it. This was really unexpected and sad,” Mr. Gowda said.

However, he said as the Chief Minister has said that the Bill would be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting, they would wait and watch. “If the Bill is not cleared in the next Cabinet meeting, we will launch a State-wide campaign,” he said.

