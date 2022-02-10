Karnataka news developments today February 10, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch for

1. A three-judge bench of the High Court of Karnataka will at 2.30 p.m. today start hearing petitions challenging the issue of dress code in colleges. Meanwhile, high schools and colleges across Karnataka remain shut for the second day to avoid any unrest over the issue.

2. Minister for Transport and ST Welfare B. Sreeramulu is expected to make a statement today on reinstatement of dismissed Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation employees, who have been removed for their participation in strikes last year.

3. Mohammed Nalapad will take oath as new Karnataka Youth Congress president at party office. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and other senior leaders will participate.

4. In a pre-budget exercise, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds Finance portfolio, to hold meetings with officials of nearly a dozen departments.

5. Karnataka State Police annual sports event’s valedictory function will be attended by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at KSRP Auditorium at Koramangala at 4.30 p.m.

6. Karnataka Border Area Development Authority will present Gadinada Chetana awards. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, and senior writer and research scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah will participate in the function at Gandhi Bhavan at 7 p.m.

7.Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering is inaugurating a ‘Soot pollution control device’, which has been developed by a private laboratory. It is touted to be capable of purifying 6,000 cubic metres of polluted air per day.

From South Karnataka

On the occasion of World Pulses Day, CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru is launching newly-developed products and technologies developed for pulse processing, besides announcing the processing technologies transferred to industries.

From Coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations gear up to deliver copies of 8.80 lakh RTCs at the door step of people under a revenue department scheme

From North Karnataka

1. Farmers worried as jowar price falls below ₹2,500 per quintal, down from ₹4,000 per quintal last year. KRRS demands market intervention by the government with a support price of ₹4,000. Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Belagavi districts in north Karnataka have over 3 lakh hectares under jowar.

2. Raichur bandh called by Dalit organisations demanding action against a district judge for alleged insult of B.R. Ambedkar.

3. A press meet by Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti on developmental issues