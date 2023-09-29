September 29, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

Normal life in Karnataka, particularly southern parts including capital city Bengaluru, is affected, with several Kannada and farmers’ organisations calling for a State-wide Bandh on today to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Kannada Okkuta led by Vatal Nagaraj is expected to take out a rally from Town Hall to Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru, while protests by several organisations are going on at Freedom Park.

Karnataka Forest Department is organizing the Chief Minister Medal Investiture ceremony today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate as the chief guest, while Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment Departments, will preside over the ceremony which will be held in Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, at 3 p.m.

The second day’s drama festival titled Ranga Rangoli organized by the Academy of Music, Bengaluru, will feature Hing Madidre Henge, a humorous play directed by Antaranga Bahiranga, produced by Nagaveni Rangan and directed by Bosch Raghavendra. It will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Gayatridevi Park Extension, Vyalikaval, from 7 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

Tulu Academy Chairman Dayanand Kattalsar will speak at Mangaluru today on the new activities of Tulu Academy.

From South Karnataka

District in charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurates tent school to children of mahouts at palace premises to ensure continuation of their education duting their sojourn in Mysuru till completion of Dasara.

Defence Food Research Laboratory is organising a National conference on “Millets for Military Ration and Specific Nutritional Requirements” today at Mysuru.

From North Karnataka

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil will chair a meeting with officials of City Corporation to review development works.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad to spell out details on the Lawn Tennis tournament to be held in Dharwad.

