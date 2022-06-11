Top news developments in Karnataka today

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka on June 11, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basaravaj Bommai will address BJP MPs, MLAs & MLCs at meeting in Belagavi on June 11, 2022.

1. A day after Rajya Sabha elections where BJP won three seats and Congress one, the focus has shifted to elections to teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies on Monday. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is holding a press conference today.

2. Vikasa Prakashana and Akhila Karnataka Motamma Abhimanigala Sangha, Bengaluru, is organizing a programme to release autobiography of former Minister C. Motamma titled 'Bidiru Neenyarigalladavalu'. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka S.M. Krishna inaugurates, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 10 a.m. onwards.

3. Krishna Chaitanya Residential Special School for Intellectually-challenged Children is opening Raj Prashant Nivas and Sadashiva Centre for Vocational Training. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, A. Narayanaswamy, Minister for Cooperation, Government of Karnataka, S.T. Somashekar, to release souvenir titled ‘Divya Chaitanya.’ International Paralympics Athlete Malathi K. Holla will be chief guest at event on school premises, Halebyrohally, Kengeri Hobli, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Nadopaasana, Bengaluru, is hosting a music programme titled Olithumaadu Manuja, as a charity event. The event will be held at Chowdaiah Memoprial Hall, 16th Cross, Vyalikaval, Malleshwaram, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Builders Association of India to exhibit green technologies in construction sector to familiarize the public of environment-friendly options available and the imperatives of switching to them at Mysuru.

2. Former CM Siddaramaiah to address a meeting of lawyers as part of polls to Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar inaugurates Zulekha Yeneopya Institute of Oncology in Mangaluru, Srinath N, CEO, Tata Trusts, Mumbai, is guest. Event is at 3 p.m.

2. Citizens’ Council, Mangaluru, organises interactive programme on ‘politics over revision of school textbooks.’ C. T. Ravi, national general secretary, BJP speaks, 4.30 p.m.

3. Two day fruits mela begins at Pilikula in Mangaluru, 10 a.m.

4. Police at Mulky near Mangaluru fire at two murder case accused when they tried to flee while arresting. The accused also attacked three police men, says Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

From North Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basaravaj Bommai to address BJP MPs, MLAs & MLCs meeting at private hotel in Belagavi ahead of Council polls. Campaign rallies for Teacher's and Graduate's seats at KLE at Belagavi and at Hubballi.