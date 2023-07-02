Top Karnataka news developments today

July 02, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy will inaugurate the Green Karnataka workshop on the theme “food security, safety and sustainability” on the occasion of World Environment Day. It is being organised by Federation of Voluntary Organizations for Urban and Rural Development.

2. Udayabhanu Unnata Adyayana Kendra, Nadoja Dr. G. Narayana Centenary Committee will hold a one-day seminar on G. Narayana’s vision of Bengaluru’s growth.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate a dance drama based on Basavanna’s 38 vachanas titled Thumare Siva Our Koyi Nahi - Neenallade Mattaru Illavayya, today.

From North Karnataka:

1. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha to organise a workshop on food grains distribution in PDS system in Belagavi. Prof Prakash Kammaradi and others will speak at the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Vachana Pitamaha Fha. Gu. Halakatti’s birth anniversary celebration will be held by Department of Kannada and culture at S.M. Pandit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi.

3. As many as 123 students have taken treatment at different hospitals in Raichur after they were allegedly served food that was contaminated.

From Mysuru:

1. Karnataka State Open University will hold its convocation ceremony today.

2. Mysuru District Congress Committee will hold a press conference today.

3. The 7th edition of Mysore Literature Festival will conclude today.

From Mangaluru:

1. Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankala S. Vaidya will inspect sea erosion areas at Sasthana-Kodi, Muluru in Udupi district. He will also inspect a site a Kaup where a fisheries jetty will come up.

2. Mangaluru city police will conduct counseling to the parents of those minors booked under various traffic offences in city police stations.

Read more news from Karnataka here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT