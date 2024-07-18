Karnataka Nataka Academy plans to digitise documents related to history of theatre

The Karnataka Nataka Academy plans to soon digitise documents related to the history of Kannada theatre to preserve it for the future generations.

Academy chairman K.V. Nagaraj Murthy, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Thursday, said that the academy is planning to digitise and catalogue the archive of theatre artists. The academy will gather historical information related to theatre, photographs, and scripts of plays and upload them in the public domain.

He also appealed to people to contribute photographs, theatre-related information from their region for the documentation that can be stored and categorised to better depict the theatre history of Karnataka.

Mr. Murthy, sharing a calendar of theatre events, said that the academy will organise divisional-level three-day natakotsava in respective divisional headquarters, followed by a seminar on the contribution by the region towards theatre. The academy will also bring out a volume highlighting the 50 years of Kannada theatre titled Suvarna Karnataka Natakotsava.

The academy will also organise theatre workshops for college students and conduct State-level theatre fests. Mr. Murthy also planned to organise a week-long playwright workshop at Shivamogga. The academy will also organise theatre fests in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and Chennai this September, October, November, and December, respectively.

Organising State–level science-based theatre plays for schoolteachers and students will also be part of the academy’s plans, Mr. Murthy added.

Replying to a question, Mr. Murthy said the State government releases around ₹80 lakh per year for the academy.