Karnataka must reach top in skill development: Bommai

December 11, 2022 05:38 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - Bengaluru

Bageshree S 5939

The Centre has provided facilities for training 44% of youth to make them skilled and eligible for all kinds of jobs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Karnataka must be at the top in skill development and human resources, he said, after inaugurating RUDSETI National Academy at Bengaluru on Saturday. The youth must take benefit from the best training centre like RUDSETI, become entrepreneurs and provide job to others, he added.

D. Veerendra Heggade, Rajya Sabha member and Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Minister S.T. Somashekar, Rural Development Ministry Secretary Shailendra Kumar Singh and others were present.

