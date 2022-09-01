Karnataka | Muslims, Christians join Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at N. R. Pura

Jubeda has been president of Vinayaka Seva Sangha for last 13 years

Special Correspondent Hassan:
September 01, 2022 11:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An idol of Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Rajiv Nagar in N. R. Pura town in Chikkamagaluru have been celebrating the Ganesha festival involving people from all religions in the organising committee for the last 13 years.

Jubeda, a follower of Islam, has been the president of Vinayaka Seva Sangha during these years. Besides her, the 20-member committee includes three more Muslim members and two Christians.

The sangha raises funds for the three-day celebrations from the residents of the locality. “We don’t raise funds from others. As many as 110 families in the locality contribute funds and join the celebrations, keeping aside their religious affiliation”, said Jubeda, who is also president of N. R. Pura Town Panchayat.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Ganesha idol was installed on Wednesday. The organisers performed rituals on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, involving all the residents. It is to be immersed in a waterbody in the town on Friday, after a procession. All the residents offer prayers to the idol. “With this, we are conveying a message of harmony. We are all Indians and let us remain so. I am fortunate for being part of this locality and Sangha. They are not letting me give up this post”, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
religious festival or holiday
freedom of religion
democracy
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app