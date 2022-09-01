Karnataka | Muslims, Christians join Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at N. R. Pura

An idol of Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

Residents of Rajiv Nagar in N. R. Pura town in Chikkamagaluru have been celebrating the Ganesha festival involving people from all religions in the organising committee for the last 13 years.

Jubeda, a follower of Islam, has been the president of Vinayaka Seva Sangha during these years. Besides her, the 20-member committee includes three more Muslim members and two Christians.

The sangha raises funds for the three-day celebrations from the residents of the locality. “We don’t raise funds from others. As many as 110 families in the locality contribute funds and join the celebrations, keeping aside their religious affiliation”, said Jubeda, who is also president of N. R. Pura Town Panchayat.

A Ganesha idol was installed on Wednesday. The organisers performed rituals on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, involving all the residents. It is to be immersed in a waterbody in the town on Friday, after a procession. All the residents offer prayers to the idol. “With this, we are conveying a message of harmony. We are all Indians and let us remain so. I am fortunate for being part of this locality and Sangha. They are not letting me give up this post”, she said.