Karnataka mulls tie-up between RGUHS and Estonian universities

Health and Medical Education Minister meets Estonian Ambassador in Bengaluru

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday said the State is mulling collaboration between RGUHS and Estonian medical universities.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Estonian Ambassador Katrin Kivi at Vidhana Soudha, the Minister said: “I have discussed a tie-up between RGUHS and Estonian universities for an exchange programme.”

“Although Estonia is a small country, it has the highest number of start-ups. They are in the process of bringing reforms through technology in the medical education and health sectors,” he said.

Citing some examples, he said Estonia had developed a health registry for the whole of its population and had also developed an excellent telemedicine system. “Estonia has developed good genomic sequencing labs which would help identify diseases like Alzheimer, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia and Dementia,” he said.

The Estonian ambassador said there was a lot that her country could do to bring healthcare to citizens through technical solutions. “Estonia, as one of the most digitised countries in the world, has lots to share,” she said. “Estonia too has a lot to learn from India which has such a huge population. Doctors here will have a lot more experience as they treat many more patients,” she added.