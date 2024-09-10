As the Centre is dilly-dallying over the release of ₹5,300 crore to Karnataka for implementing the Upper Bhadra project, which was announced in the Union budget for 2023-24, the State Government is contemplating moving the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre for release of funds.

On September 10, Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil said the Centre has been denying funds to the Upper Bhadra project, though it was announced in the budget by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, before the 2023 State Assembly elections.

Decision after Cabinet meeting

“The State Government is seriously considering filing a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the denial of funds for the project. A final decision will be taken in the next Cabinet meeting,” Mr. Patil said.

After waiting for several months earlier this year, the State Government dragged the Union Government to the Supreme Court seeking release of financial aid for drought relief. Following the court’s directions, the Centre released funds to Karnataka.

Mr Patil said the Centre’s decision to deny funds is against the spirit of federalism and a people-oriented project aimed at catering to the water needs of drought-prone areas.

The Minister released letters written by Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department of Karnataka to Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, RD&GR Ministry of Jal Shakthi of the Centre, seeking release of funds for the project.

In her rely on September 5, 2024, Debashree Mukherjee said, “Approval for inclusion of a project for partial financial assistance under the ongoing schemes of this Ministry requires compilation of updated financial details for the project, including the expenditure made, balance cost and the updated eligible central assistance based on the balance cost.... Decision regarding inclusion of the project depends on the available funds, geographic distribution under the scheme, priority under the scheme, etc.”

Mr Patil said that the Centre has already provided requisite clearances for the project and requested the Narendra Modi-led government to release funds under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana - Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (PMKSY-AIBP) Scheme/National Project, for early completion of the work.

Intent of scheme

The Upper Bhadra Project was envisaged to irrigate 2,25,515 hectares by micro irrigation in drought-prone districts of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Davanagere and recharge the groundwater table. It aims to provide drinking water by filling up 367 tanks in drought-prone taluks of the four districts.

