Karnataka mulling over reduction in syllabus for schools

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday that his department was thinking of reducing syllabus for schools for this academic year on account of COVID-19.

He was presiding over a review meeting of education officers of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts on the preparations for SSLC exams, here.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that schools would reopen late, mostly after August, in this academic year because of COVID-19.

This would have an impact on the academic activities and reduce the academic year. Hence, his department was planning to reduce syllabus to lessen the burden on students. His department would discuss this matter with education experts and senior officers, he said.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the SSLC exams would be held from June 25 in the State.

All necessary precautions would be taken at the exam centres due to COVID-19. Social distancing would be given importance, he said.

To a query, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the complaints made by parents on the pressure generated by schools due to online classes and the time they spent watching mobile phone and computer screens would be discussed at a meeting of education experts and experts from NIMHANS in Bengaluru on June 10.