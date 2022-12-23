Karnataka mulling over karate training for girl students

December 23, 2022 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - belagavi

A short-term course on karate for self-defence of girl children is likely to be introduced in all educational institutions in Karnataka from the level of PUC from the next academic year.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government would take an appropriate decision in this regard soon while participating in a karate demonstration on December 23 in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi by girls who have undergone ‘Obavva self-defence training’ provided by the Departments of Social Welfare, Backward Classes and Karnataka Educational Residential Schools Association in residential schools being run by the Karnataka Government.

As home minister, he had decided that self-defence training should be imparted to girls in government-run residential schools under the Nirbhaya Scheme. “Now, I feel that there is a need for providing short-term training of three to six months in karate to girl children of all educational institutions from PUC,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the girl children, who have undergone Obavva self-defence training, to impart such training to other women too.