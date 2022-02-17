Karnataka mulling over increasing pension of artistes

At present, around 11,000 artistes are receiving monthly pension in Karnataka

Bengaluru The Karnataka Government is planning to enhance the monthly pension to artistes from ₹2,000. A decision will be taken after consultations with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, Minister for Kannada & Culture and Energy V Sunil Kumar informed the Legislative Assembly on February 17.

In a reply to Bandeppa Kashempur of the JD(S) during question hour, Mr. Kumar said around 11,000 artistes have been receiving monthly pension in Karnataka. Based on the eligibility criteria, he said, more artistes would be given pension in the next financial year.

On appointment of artistes to schools as teachers, the Minister said a decision would be taken after consultation with the Primary and Secondary Education Department. On providing financial aid to institutions, he said aid was being given to institutions who have been regularly conducting cultural activities in different parts of Karnataka. A sum of ₹6 crore a year was being given to cultural institutions and organisations in Karnataka.

On Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s suggestion that many artistes suffered a lot during the COVID-19, and there was a need to enhance pension and aid to cultural organisations to promote Kannada culture, Mr. Kumar said there is a proposal to cover more organisations under the aid, and a decision would be taken after discussions with the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Mr. Kashempur said Kalyana Karnataka region has 15,000 artistes, but only 2,712 have been receiving pension.