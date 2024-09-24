The Karnataka High Court will pronounce on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) its verdict on the petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for an investigation against him in the alleged illegalities committed in the allotment of 14 Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to his wife in a prime location of Mysuru city.

The High Court, in its interim order, passed on August 19, had granted temporary relief to Mr. Siddaramaiah by directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer further proceedings and not to take any precipitative action according to the sanction granted by the Governor to complainants – Abraham T.J. of Bengaluru and Snehamayi Krishna of Mysuru- who had sought an order for the probe from the special court.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a case of alleged corruption in the allotment of land to his wife by the MUDA, saying that a “neutral, objective and non-partisan investigation should be conducted”. The allotment was done in 2021, while the BJP was in power in the State.

