MUDA case LIVE: Karnataka High Court verdict on CM Siddaramaiah’s plea today

The uproar gained political steam when it was alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, was allotted 14 sites in an affluent residential layout in lieu of her land acquired by MUDA

Updated - September 24, 2024 10:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Karnataka High Court will pronounce on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) its verdict on the petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for an investigation against him in the alleged illegalities committed in the allotment of 14 Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to his wife in a prime location of Mysuru city.

Watch | What is the MUDA scam?

The High Court, in its interim order, passed on August 19, had granted temporary relief to Mr. Siddaramaiah by directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer further proceedings and not to take any precipitative action according to the sanction granted by the Governor to complainants – Abraham T.J. of Bengaluru and Snehamayi Krishna of Mysuru- who had sought an order for the probe from the special court. 

Also read | Here is how Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah explained the allotment of 14 alternative sites by MUDA to his wife Parvathi

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a case of alleged corruption in the allotment of land to his wife by the MUDA, saying that a “neutral, objective and non-partisan investigation should be conducted”. The allotment was done in 2021, while the BJP was in power in the State.

Here are the live updates: 

  • September 24, 2024 10:29
    What is the MUDA scam?

    The 50:50 scheme, when approved, envisaged each case of allotment of sites under it to be brought before the MUDA board. However, there have been allegations that the sites have been sanctioned to ineligible persons based on forged and bogus documents through middlemen in connivance with MUDA officials without the knowledge of the board.

    The continued allotment of sites under the scheme even after the Congress government issued directions to MUDA, twice in 2023, to stop it has brought the role of the MUDA officials in the alleged irregularities under public glare and scrutiny.

    Apart from allotting sites under 50:50 ratio scheme, MUDA had been allotting sites as an incentive to land losers who had already been compensated. A land owner surrendering one acre of land to MUDA is entitled to one site as an incentive.

    It has been alleged that the MUDA was misusing this provision as well to allot sites to ineligible persons. 

  • September 24, 2024 10:08
    MUDA gave sites to JD(S) leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy, G.T. Deve Gowda, S. R. Mahesh, BJP MLC H. Vishwanath, says Karnataka Urban Development Minister

    To counter allegations by the opposition BJP and JD(S) of irregularities in allotment of sites to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh released a list of beneficiaries that included Union Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) MLAs S. R. Mahesh and G.T. Deve Gowda, MLC C.N. Manje Gowda, and BJP MLC H. Vishwanath.

    The MUDA allotted alternative sites in various locations and layouts in Mysuru to JD(S), BJP and Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said. 

    Sitting beside the Chief Minister, Mr. Suresh told reporters that the MUDA allotted an alternative site of 21,000 sq.ft. to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy. Not satisfied, Mr. Kumaraswamy submitted another application seeking allotment of additional land by the MUDA, he said. 

    Byrathi Suresh said JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda had been given two plots totalling 3.25 acres while former Minister and BJP MLC H. Vishwanath had been allotted 0.5 acres. Former Minister S. R. Mahesh had been allotted close to three acres by the MUDA, Mr. Suresh said. 

    A document released to the media by the Minister reveals that the MUDA allotted sites to ‘JSS, BGS, U. N. Shekar, Gangaraju, J. Shivakumar and J. Mahadevaswamy’.

    Read more here.
  • September 24, 2024 09:41
    Explained: What is the Karnataka MUDA scam?

    Explained: What is the Karnataka MUDA scam?

    MUDA faces public scrutiny over alleged irregularities in compensatory site allotments, sparking political controversy and demands for investigation.

Published - September 24, 2024 09:41 am IST

