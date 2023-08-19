Karnataka: M.R. Seetharam, Umashree, and H.P. Sudham Das nominated to Council

August 19, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has nominated former Ministers M.R. Seetharam and Umashree, and H.P. Sudham Das, former Indian Revenue Service officer, as members of the Legislative Council.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Secretariat has issued a notification and said the Governor nominated three candidates to the Legislative Council by exercising powers under Article 171 of the constitution.

It may be noted that Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, and Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapur had written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge opposing the recommendation of Mr. Das by the government.

They said Mr. Das’s contribution to the Congress party is “nil” and “requested to consider personalities who have relentlessly worked for decades in the party and loyal soldiers of the party”.