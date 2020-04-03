Karnataka moves SC against Kerala HC order to lift border curbs

Karnataka on Thursday challenged in the Supreme Court a Kerala High Court order on April 1 to remove the road blockade at the inter-State border to facilitate flow of vehicles carrying essential items and patients in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The special leave petition filed by Karnataka, represented by advocate Shubhranshu Padhi, said the border had been sealed to “combat the spread of the pandemic by preventing the movement of people from the bordering districts of Kerala to Karnataka.”

The situation regarding coronavirus is “really dire,” Karnataka said.

Opening the blockade now would cause a law and order issue within Karnataka as the local population wants the border sealed. The petition, seeking the immediate stay of the HC order, said Kerala is the “worst affected” State in the country with coronavirus cases. In this, Kasaragod, adjoining Karnataka, is the “worst -affected” district of Kerala with over a 100 positive cases.

“It is of grave importance that the affected districts be sealed and the pandemic be stopped from spreading to newer areas...,” the petition said. This appeal has been filed even as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 3 a writ petition filed by Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan for an order to open the State border.

Mr. Unnithan said Karnataka’s blockade is “ill-planned and dangerous” and has already led to the loss of lives. Two patients from Kerala, in need of urgent medical care, died after their ambulances were denied entry at the border by the Karnataka authorities.