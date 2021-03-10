Karnataka MLA’s ‘misconduct’ referred to privileges committee

Bengaluru

10 March 2021 01:23 IST

Cracking the whip, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday referred the “misconduct” of B.K. Sangameshwara on the floor of the House to the privileges committee, amid protests by members of the Opposition Congress.

Mr. Sangamesh was suspended from the House from March 4 till March 12 for removing his shirt during a Congress protest against the debate on ‘one nation, one election’ initiated by the Speaker.

Moving the privilege motion, senior BJP member Araga Jnanendra said that Mr. Sangameshwara had committed a breach of privileges of the House by disrespecting the Speaker. He demanded his expulsion from the House.

Immediately, Congress members, led by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, objected to the discussion on the matter since the member was not present in the House to defend himself. Mr. Siddaramaiah asked party members to stage a dharna in the Well of the House opposing the Speaker’s decision.

Citing House rules, Mr. Kageri said there was no need for the presence of the member to move a motion on breach of privilege. The House has powers to take action against any member, he said, asking the members to initiate the discussion.

Discussion on CD

Congress members then raised slogans demanding a discussion on the sex-for-job CD scandal allegedly involving member Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently resigned from the Cabinet. The Speaker said he would not allow any lowering of the dignity of the chair. “Your politics will not be allowed here. You do politics outside the House,” the Speaker told the protesting members.

The Speaker subsequently said the environment in the House was not conducive to a discussion on a motion on breach of privilege. He decided to refer the matter to the privileges committee and adjourned the House for lunch amid the protest.