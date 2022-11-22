Karnataka MLA wants U.P.-style treatment for terror suspects

November 22, 2022 05:07 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Belagavi

“All terror suspects should be given U.P.-style treatment. Karnataka Government should seize their properties, and they should be eliminated in encounters,’‘ Abhay Patil, BJP MLA, said in Belagavi on Tuesday November 22.

He told journalists in Belagavi that he was absolutely unhappy at the delay in the process to punish culprits involved in terror activities. “There is a BJP government at the Centre and in Karnataka. What are we waiting for then? Why wait for a long trial that may or may not end in punishment? The government should should seize their properties and bulldoze their houses. The government should empower the police to eliminate the accused in encounters,” Mr Patil said.