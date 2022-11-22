Karnataka MLA wants U.P.-style treatment for terror suspects

November 22, 2022 05:07 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP MLA Abhay Patil wants Karnataka Government to seize their properties, bulldoze their homes

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of BJP MLA Abhay Patil

“All terror suspects should be given U.P.-style treatment. Karnataka Government should seize their properties, and they should be eliminated in encounters,’‘ Abhay Patil, BJP MLA, said in Belagavi on Tuesday November 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told journalists in Belagavi that he was absolutely unhappy at the delay in the process to punish culprits involved in terror activities. “There is a BJP government at the Centre and in Karnataka. What are we waiting for then? Why wait for a long trial that may or may not end in punishment? The government should should seize their properties and bulldoze their houses. The government should empower the police to eliminate the accused in encounters,” Mr Patil said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US