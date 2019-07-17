Karnataka crisis: MLA Khader confident rebels will join government

Minister for Urban Development and the lone Congress MLA from Dakshina Kannada district U.T. Khader on Wednesday said the motion of vote of confidence need not be taken up for voting on the day it will be tabled, that is, Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, Mr. Khader said there would be debates and discussions on the motion when Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy tables the same at 11 a.m. on Thursday. “Many will speak during the debate and I am also preparing [to participate in the debate],” he said. Only after the debates are complete, the motion would be put for vote, indicating the government’s intention to buy as much time as possible to woo back the rebel MLAs.
He reiterated that the rebel MLAs were part of the coalition family and they would bury the hatchet to join the government soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor