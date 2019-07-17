Karnataka crisis: MLA Khader confident rebels will join government

Minister for Urban Development and the lone Congress MLA from Dakshina Kannada district U.T. Khader on Wednesday said the motion of vote of confidence need not be taken up for voting on the day it will be tabled, that is, Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Khader said there would be debates and discussions on the motion when Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy tables the same at 11 a.m. on Thursday. “Many will speak during the debate and I am also preparing [to participate in the debate],” he said. Only after the debates are complete, the motion would be put for vote, indicating the government’s intention to buy as much time as possible to woo back the rebel MLAs.

He reiterated that the rebel MLAs were part of the coalition family and they would bury the hatchet to join the government soon.