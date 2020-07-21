Karnataka: MLA Anil Benake’s family tests positive

Belagavi

21 July 2020 14:10 IST

Three family members of MLA Anil Benake have tested positive for COVID-19, according to official sources.

Mr. Benake’s wife and two daughters tested positive on Sunday. They are currently staying at the family’s farm house on the outskirts of Belagavi. Doctors from the designated covid hospital and a few private hospitals have been calling on him every day.

Meanwhile, the husband of a former Mayor of Belagavi city has also tested positive. The 60-year-old resident of Gondhali galli tested positive. He was sent to the designated hospital. As many as seven members of his family have been quarantined.

As many as 14 members of a family inside the military cantonment area tested positive.

They were the primary contacts of a former vice-president of the Belagavi city cantonment board. They were traced and tested on Monday.

The Executive officer of Kagwad taluk panchayat is among the 20 persons who tested positive for COVID on Sunday. He has been shifted to the district designated hospital.

The police station at Mudalagi was sanitised after some personnel tested positive for COVID-19, officers said.