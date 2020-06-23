Karnataka

Karnataka minister Sudhakar’s wife and daughter test positive

The samples of the Minister and his two sons have returned negative.

A day after his cook and father were confirmed to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar’s wife and daughter have also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

However, the samples of the Minister and his two sons have returned negative.

“Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for #Covid19 and are undergoing treatment in a designated hospital. My two sons and myself have tested negative. I am grateful to everyone for their best wishes and prayers,” Mr Sudhakar tweeted.

