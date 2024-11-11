The Congress has petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to initiate action against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for undermining the inquiry process and calling a retired judge an ‘agent’. The retired high court judge Michael D’Cunha investigated the alleged irregularities in purchases made by the government of Karnataka, under BJP, during Covid-19.

Urging the Governor to bring the matter to the attention of the President and highlighting the need for immediate action against the Union Minister, Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Dinesh Gundu Rao have said that the Union Minister’s statement warrant an inquiry into his motives and accountability for actions that contravene the principles of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952. “This undermines justice and sets a dangerous precedent for interference in due process,” states the letter submitted to the Governor.

On November 9, addressing a political rally for the by-election in Shiggaon, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “(Retired judge) Michael D’Cunha was always against us. What was the need for giving interim report (on irregularities in purchases for Covid-19 management) ahead of the election? What was the government doing for the past one-and-a-half years? You are a judge, and not an agent.”

The two Ministers told the Governor that Mr. Joshi made a deliberate attempt to politicise and taint a constitutionally sanctioned inquiry, betraying public trust in the process. The Ministers, in their appeal, stated: “We seek justice for the people of Karnataka and preservation of credibility of our judicial process. We request that Mr. Joshi is held accountable not only to restore faith in our institutions but also ensure that no one in a position of power can dismiss or undermine an inquiry without consequence.”

They said that the D’Cunha Commission has not only exposed breach of trust by the then BJP government, but also betrayal of the practice of public service. “The report has justifiably stirred sentiments across Karnataka and exposes the exploitation of a humanitarian crisis for personal profit. The commission has conclusively exposed criminal acts, including fraud, corruption and abuse of power, and recommended the prosecution of officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the Ministers claimed.

