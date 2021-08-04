Karnataka ministerial expansion to take place at 2.15 pm today

However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not officially announce the names of new ministers.

Its now official. The first phase of ministerial expansion is taking place today (Wednesday) at 2.15 pm.

On his arrival from Delhi at the Kempe Gowda International Airport, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the swearing-in ceremony would take place today. However, he did not officially announce the names of new ministers, saying that already their names were in public domain.

“The names of the legislators to be sworn in as ministers will be officially released by the Raj Bhavan between 11 and 11.30 am,” he said.

According to the invite from Raj Bhavan, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath to the new council of ministers at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan.