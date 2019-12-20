Karnataka

Karnataka minister warns of ‘Godhra-like’ situation if majority lose patience

The BJP minister was responding to Congress leader U.T. Khader's statement that Karnataka will burn if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is implemented

In the wake of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, Karnataka Minister C.T. Ravi said that a ‘Godhra-like’ situation can arise if the majority “loses patience”.

The Minister of Kannada and Culture was responding to former minister and Congress leader from Mangaluru, U.T. Khader's statement that Karnataka will burn if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is implemented.

The BJP, led by B.L. Santosh who is the national general secretary (organisation) of BJP, has blamed Mr. Khader for the death of two protesters in Mangaluru in police firing on Thursday.

Refering to Mr. Khader and his statement, Mr. Ravi said: “It is this mindset that burnt a rail in Godhra and people of this mindset who burnt kar sevaks alive. We know that. But I think Khader knows what happened if there is a reaction, he has seen what happened when people rose in an uprising to the burning of the train in Godhra. If he has forgotten it, let him remember it once," he told media persons.

"Because the majority community here is patient, you are trying to put fire everywhere. I advice you to look back and see what happens when our patience runs out. Our patience is not weakness. We are also seeing how you are damaging public property and putting fire in the State," he said.

