Karnataka minister warns against not implementing UUCMS

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan has warned that stringent action will be taken against the registrars of public universities if they make excuses for not implementing the Unified University and College Management system (UUCMS).

He said that registrars concerned will be relieved from their duties for non-implementing the system.

After convening a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of all the public universities at the Vikasa Soudha on Thursday, he said the VCs should submit a report regarding the registrars who have failed to implement the UUCMS.

UUCMS, a technology-based platform, will allow universities to function efficiently with lesser human resources and limited expenses. This is the solution for the day. Therefore no one should make excuses about non-implementation, he said.

“To know the glitches in implementing the UUCMS, videoconferencing was being done regularly. Any problem in the system could be brought to the notice of the department,” the Minister said.

About exams, he said, semester exams had been completed but results had been announced only in a few universities. Though many universities had completed the exams, evaluation was pending. The entire process should be completed within this month, he instructed.