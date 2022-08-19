Karnataka minister warns against not implementing UUCMS

He said that registrars concerned will be relieved from their duties for non-implementing the Unified University and College Management system

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 19, 2022 04:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan has warned that stringent action will be taken against the registrars of public universities if they make excuses for not implementing the Unified University and College Management system (UUCMS).

He said that registrars concerned will be relieved from their duties for non-implementing the system.

After convening a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of all the public universities at the Vikasa Soudha on Thursday, he said the VCs should submit a report regarding the registrars who have failed to implement the UUCMS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

UUCMS, a technology-based platform, will allow universities to function efficiently with lesser human resources and limited expenses. This is the solution for the day. Therefore no one should make excuses about non-implementation, he said.

“To know the glitches in implementing the UUCMS, videoconferencing was being done regularly. Any problem in the system could be brought to the notice of the department,” the Minister said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

About exams, he said, semester exams had been completed but results had been announced only in a few universities. Though many universities had completed the exams, evaluation was pending. The entire process should be completed within this month, he instructed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
universities and colleges
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app