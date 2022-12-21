Karnataka Minister wants Ramadevarabetta to be developed as ‘Ayodhya of the South’

December 21, 2022 05:15 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Belagavi

Ramadevarabetta is located at a distance of 50 km from Bengaluru on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

The Hindu Bureau

Ramadevarabetta is located about 50 km from Bengaluru on the highway to Mysuru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also in charge of Ramanagaram district, has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to constitute a committee to build a temple at Ramadevarabetta in Ramanagaram on the lines of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to Mr. Bommai and Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, Mr. Narayan requested that Ramadevarabetta be developed as ‘Ayodhya of South India’. Mr. Narayan said that a Ram temple should be built using 19 acres belonging to the Department of Muzrai at Ramadevarabetta.

“There is a strong belief among people of the region that Sugriva installed Ramadevarabetta. This would enable us to portray our culture as well as nurture tourism,” the Minister wrote.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ramadevarabetta is located at a distance of 50 km from Bengaluru on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. The region also hosts a vulture conservation centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / tourism

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US