Karnataka Minister uses expletive against Modi, kicks up a row

Karnataka Minister R. Roshan Baig was at the centre of a controversy on Friday for hurling an expletive at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering an angry reaction from the BJP which demanded his resignation.

Mr. Baig made the remark in his address to Congress workers of Pulikeshinagar Assembly constituency, which has a large Tamil population, in the Bengaluru three days ago.

It stirred a huge controversy as the video clipping of his speech, delivered in Tamil, was aired by TV channels in Bengaluru on October 13.

“When Modi was voted to power as Prime Minister, his supporters said he is our son. But, now what has happened? He banned ₹1000 note. Banned ₹500 note. Now, these very same people are chiding him,” he said and went on to use an expletive.

Continuing further, Mr. Baig said, “...it is not the Congressmen, but Gujaratis and Marwaris, who had supported BJP, who are saying this.”

The remarks of Mr. Baig, who is the Urban Development Minister, drew flak from the BJP with the party Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje, charging it was only a manifestation of the “Congress culture.”

She said Mr. Baig should apologise and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should drop him from the Ministry.

BJP spokesman Madhusudhan said Mr. Modi was the Prime Minister not for the BJP but for the entire country.

“Mr. Baig should mind his language. Otherwise, we will be compelled to hit back in the language he understands,” he said.

Former Prime Minister and JDS chief H.D. Deve Gowda said he disapproved of the expletive used by Mr. Baig.

“Whatever maybe one’s emotions.... one should not cross limits... one should speak about issues and mind the language used,” he said.